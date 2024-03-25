Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 25 (ANI): Three activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) were allegedly hacked and wounded by a group of men in Kannur, police said on Monday.

Police said that Latish (36), Sunobh (35) and Rijil (30) of CPI(M) were injured in the incident that occured on Sunday night.

"They were admitted to Kannur AKG Hospital," police said,

CPI(M) Kannur district acting secretary TV Rajesh and state committee member N Chandran visited the injured people at the Hospital.

A case has been registered at the Mattannur Police Station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

