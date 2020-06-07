India News | Three Day Long 'Jyeshta Abhishekam' Concludes in Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): As the annual 'Jyeshta Abhishekam' festival ended on Saturday, the idols of Lord Balaji, Goddess Sridevi and Goddess Bhudevi adorned with goldern armour in Tirumala temple.

The three-day festival is celebrated every year to protect idols from damage that may have occurred while taking out processions and Tirumanjanam (holy baths) throughout the year.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Man Arrested on Allegations of Injuring Cow by Feeding Explosive-Mixed Eatables in Bilaspur.

On the second day, "Maha Santi Havan" is performed amidst chanting of Vedic mantras.

In the evening, after Sahasra Deepa Alankara Seva (offering of 1000 lamps), the Almighty is decorated with Muthyala kavacham, an armour studded with pearls.

Also Read | Suspected Gas Leak and Foul Smell From Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai in Mumbai Reported, BMC Says Fire brigade is Checking For Facts.

On the first day, the idols are adorned with Vajrakavacham (armours studded with diamond), while on the third day, idols are embellished with Svarna kavacham (armours studded with gold). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)