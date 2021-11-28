Ranchi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Jharkhand Police on Sunday said it has detained three persons who were a part of a group that allegedly forced Kashmiri traders to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Pakistan Murdabad' in Ranchi.

A 34-year-old man from Kashmir, who makes a living by selling winter clothes, lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday stating that a group of around 25 people attacked him and some other traders from the union territory in Ranchi's Doranda area and forced them to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'.

A purported video of Kashmiri traders complaining about the incident has been shared on Twitter.

One of them is heard saying, "Is it a crime to be a Kashmiri. They have made our life hell here. Are we not Indians? They ask us always to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'. Four of us were beaten mercilessly...We are Indians and law is equal for all....There should be no discrimination."

Chief Minister Hemant Soren retweeted the link to the video and sought strict action against the culprits.

"There is no place for religious enmity and discrimination in Jharkhand," Soren said in the tweet.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Kumar Jha told PTI that an investigation into the case is underway.

"We have detained three persons in connection with the incident. An investigation has been initiated into the matter and action will be taken against anyone found guilty," he stated.

