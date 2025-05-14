Hazaribag (Jharkhand), May 14 (PTI) Three persons died in two separate incidents in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Wednesday.

The first incident took place at Jawahar Valley under Barhi police station limits when a car fell into Tilaiya dam on Tuesday night, killing the driver and another person.

"The car was pulled out of the reservoir around 11 am on Wednesday, and both bodies were recovered. An investigation in this connection is underway," Hazaribag SP Arvind Kumar Singh said.

In another incident, the body of a 28-year-old man was found floating in Lotwa dam under Ichak police station limits on Wednesday morning.

The man, identified as Vishal, had gone to take a bath in Lotwa dam reservoir under Ichak police station limits and drowned, police said.

The SP said the body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem examination at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital.

