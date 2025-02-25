Udupi (Karnataka), Feb 25 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard and Coastal Security Police have apprehended three individuals who arrived near St Mary's Island, about eight nautical miles off the Malpe coast, aboard a foreign fishing vessel, officials said on Tuesday.

The boat, identified as Omanian Fishing Boat Shattaf Launch Manufacturing, was spotted by a local fisherman, who alerted authorities, they said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as James Franklin Moses (50) from Ramanathapuram, Robinston (50) from Tirunelveli, and Derose Alphonso (38) from Tirunelveli city in Tamil Nadu, officials said.

They have been booked under Section 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, and Sections 10, 11, and 12 of the Maritime Zones of India Act, 1981, they added.

According to CSP officials, the fishermen set sail from Duqm Port in eastern Oman on February 17 at 3 pm and were intercepted near St Mary's Island on February 23 at around 4.30 pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they had allegedly fled Oman after their employer withheld their passports and subjected them to mistreatment, including denial of wages and food.

Coastal Security Police Superintendent Mithun H N ruled out any security concerns, stating that the fishermen undertook the risky sea journey using only a basic GPS device.

"They covered approximately 3,000 km via the Karwar coast before reaching Malpe. Verification of their Aadhaar and digital documents confirmed their Indian nationality and employment as fishermen in Oman," he said.

The fishermen were produced before a court in Udupi on Monday and have been remanded in judicial custody. Authorities may seek further custody for additional investigation if required, officials said.

Meanwhile, the local fisherman who reported the presence of the foreign vessel will be honoured for his alertness, they added.

