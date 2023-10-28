Panaji, Oct 28 (PTI) The police have arrested three persons, two of them from Karnataka and Telangana, for allegedly beating a labourer to death at a village in South Goa, an official said on Saturday.

The Collem police arrested Ramesh Talwar, a native of Karnataka, Shivam Rajput from Goa and Chandrakant Bhagyawant from Telangana in connection with the murder of Philip Medar Kispotta of Jharkhand, the official said.

Also Read | BPSC 67th Final Result 2023: Results for Combined Competitive Examination Announced on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How To Check.

Kispotta was found dead behind Collem railway station in South Goa on October 24, and a post-mortem revealed that he had suffered multiple fractures, he said.

Investigations revealed that the victim had fought with the accused on October 23 and the trio were not seen in the locality since, the official said.

Also Read | Surat Mass Suicide: Facing 'Financial Difficulties', Seven Members of Businessman's Family, Including Three Children, Die by Suicide in Gujarat (Watch Video).

The police nabbed Talwar at his native place near Hidkal dam in neighbouring Karnataka on Friday and arrested Rajput near Collem railway station, he said.

The police team left for Hyderabad and arrested Bhagyawant on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)