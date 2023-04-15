New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) A former employee of a popular online financial marketplace and his two associates were arrested for allegedly duping ICICI bank customers of Rs 1.4 lakh, police said on Saturday.

The accused stole data from paisabazaar.com and targeted ICICI bank customers, they added.

With the arrest of the accused, police claimed to have worked out two cases of cheating in the city.

A laptop and two mobile phones used in the commission of crime have been seized from the accused, they said.

According to the police, a probe was launched after a complaint was received from a resident of Mandir Marg alleging that on February 21 he got a call from a person claiming that he was a representative of ICICI bank and offered help to activate his credit card. During the phone call, the imposter asked about the OTP received on the complainant's mobile number, following which he received a message that Rs 1,45,000 has been deducted from his account.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said with the help of technical surveillance and money trail of the bank transaction, the main suspect, Vivek Bind (23), a resident of Varnasi in Uttar Pradesh, was identified.

On April 13, a raid was conducted in Patel Nagar and the accused was nabbed, he added.

“The accused disclosed that he is a BCA graduate and was working in Paisabazaar, an online marketplace for financial products. There he obtained data of different bank customers who applied for credit cards or who had got credit cards. He, along with his two associates Vishal and Jackey, called these customers on the pretext of helping them to activate their cards," Tayal said.

"They then asked the customers to complete login credentials and after logging into the account, the money was transferred to the accused's bank account using CRED App" he added.

On the instance Bind, his associates Vishal (22) and Jacky Yadav (19) were arrested from Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

He said Vishal, who hails from Baliya in Uttar Pradesh, was working with ICICI bank's home loan department. He used to transfer money from credit cards to bank accounts using CRED app in his mobile, while Jacky used to log in in the credit card accounts of the gullible customers to transfer money from them.

