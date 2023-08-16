New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked 10 cases following the arrest of three men who allegedly targeted offices, shops and stores for robberies.

The police also claimed to have worked out three cases of auto theft.

The accused are Mohammad Kasim (65) and Iliyas (47) of Muzaffarnagar and Meerut, respectively, in Uttar Pradesh, and 41-year-old Shamim of Okhla Phase-1, they said.

On August 7, four people wearing helmets entered a Keshav Puram store and robbed it at gunpoint. During the probe, the police checked footage from over 200 cameras and zeroed in on the suspects' location to Morna village in Noida. The accused were nabbed from various parts of Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Jitendra Meena said.

The accused targeted offices, shops and stores so that the victims' voices could not be heard outside. They wore helmets to hide their identities, the police said.

The accused also carried loaded weapons. They would leave their mobile phones at their hideout before committing the crimes to avoid being tracked down, Meena said.

It was learnt that they were committing robberies at intervals of two to three days in various parts of Delhi, the police said.

Kasim was earlier involved in two murder and five armed robbery cases. Shamim was involved in five robbery cases, they said.

Two automatic pistols, two country-made pistols, 22 live cartridges, a knife and two motorcycles were seized from the accused, the police said.

