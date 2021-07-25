Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested three persons with 1.2 kg of Charas and Rs 17.5 lakh cash.

As per an official statement from Mumbai NCB, an operation at Jogeshwari (E) in Mumbai on the intervening night of July 24 and 25.

The accused has been identified as Sameer Mukhtar Sayyed, Zakir Sayyed and Md Amed Shamsuddin Shaikh.

The NCB officials also seized an intermediate quantity of Mephedrone.

At the time of interception, Zakir tried to jump from the first floor but he was intercepted by NCB officers after jumping.

The NCB said, "Sameer is a notorious, organised drug mafia. He is specially-challenged person."

According to NCB, he was running a cartel that consisted of various drug peddlers and criminals under his command.

NCB Mumbai had received a lot of complaints from Residents of Jogeshwari (E) regarding drug activities of Sam Langda and his activities involving children in drug trafficking.

Zakir was earlier booked in two Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases in 2010. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)