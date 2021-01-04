Nashik, Jan 4 (PTI) Three persons were injured on Monday when gas leaking from an LPG cylinder caught fire and triggered an explosion in their house in Nashik city in Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:30 AM in Khutwadnagar area when Pusphawati Pagar ((50), one of the victims, lighted the gas stove in the house.

"It seems gas was leaking from an LPG cylinder and accumulating in the house. After the woman lighted the gas stove, the gas caught fire, causing a huge explosion," a police official told reporters.

The blast was so powerful that it caused extensive damage to the walls and windows of the house. Even windshields of some vehicles parked in the locality shattered, he said.

While Pagar suffered 80 to 85 per cent burn injuries, her husband Baliram Pagar (56) sustained 40 to 45 per cent burns, he said, adding that their grandson was also injured.

The trio was rushed to a hospital by police personnel with the help of local people.

Fire Brigade personnel doused the blaze but the house has suffered heavy damage, the official added.

