Thane, May 8 (PTI) Three persons were seriously injured after a truck transporting poultry collided with a stationary excavator in Maharashtra's Thane city in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

The accident occurred on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway near Saket Bridge around 5.56 AM, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic Disaster Management Cell.

Also Read | GSEB 10th Result 2025 Out at gseb.org: Gujarat Announces SSC Board Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

According to officials, the truck carrying around 1,600 chickens was heading to the Vasant Vihar area when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit an excavator parked at the roadside for repair work.

The impact left the truck driver and two co-passengers trapped inside the cabin, and they were extricated from the mangled vehicle after an hour-long operation, they said.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 8, 2025: Coal India, Tata Chemicals, and Dabur Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Firefighters, police, and disaster response teams were at the scene.

The injured, Abdul Barik (40), Faizul Ali (30), and Rajesh Goud (27), were admitted to a civic hospital, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)