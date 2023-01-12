Hamirpur (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) Three men were killed in a massive fire that broke out after a collision between a car and a truck on the Bundelkhand Expressway in Jariya on Thursday, police here said.

The accident took place near Italiabaji village in Jariya police station limits. The collision was so severe that the car caught fire, killing three people, Jariya police station SHO Brijmohan said.

The victims have been identified as Rakesh (53), Jitendra (35) and Sarfaraz (50).

The car was coming from the opposite direction, due to which the accident occurred, Brijmohan said.

The victims' bodies have been sent for post mortem.

