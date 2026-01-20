Indian international cricketer KL Rahul has swapped the cricket pitch for social media promotion, joining a viral Instagram trend to support his brother-in-law, Ahan Shetty. The move comes as anticipation builds for the theatrical release of *Border 2*, the highly awaited sequel to the 1997 cult classic. Suniel Shetty Lauds Son-in-Law KL Rahul After India Batter Slams Century During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026 (Watch Video).

Rahul participated in the "Agar Ahan Shetty Ne Iss Video Par Comment Kiya, toh main Border 2 do bar dekhunga." (If Ahan Shetty comments on this video, then I will watch Border 2 twice) trend, a popular social media format where users set "challenges" or conditions based on a specific person’s engagement. The light-hearted post has quickly gained traction, highlighting the close bond between the cricketer and the Shetty family.

The Instagram trend involves creators posting a video with a caption suggesting they will perform a certain task or that something significant will happen if the named individual comments. By joining the trend, Rahul has used his significant digital following to direct attention toward Shetty’s latest cinematic venture. Javed Akhtar SLAMS ‘Border 2’ Makers for Rehashing Original Movie’s Songs, Call It ‘Intellectual and Creative Bankruptcy’.

KL Rahul Promotes Brother-in-Law Ahan Shetty's Movie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

Ahan Shetty, who made his debut in the 2021 film Tadap, is set to play a pivotal role in Border 2. He follows in the footsteps of his father, Suniel Shetty, whose portrayal of Assistant Commandant Bhairav Singh in the original film remains one of the most iconic performances in Indian war cinema.

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar and J.P. Dutta, Border 2 is scheduled for a worldwide release on 23 January 2026, strategically timed for the Republic Day long weekend.

The film serves as a multi-front war drama set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. It features an ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol, who returns as a veteran commander, alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Early reports suggest that Ahan Shetty will portray Lieutenant Commander M.S. Rawat, representing the Indian Navy’s contribution to the conflict.

KL Rahul’s public show of support is the latest in a series of promotional efforts from the Shetty family and their close associates. The cricketer, married to actress Athiya Shetty, frequently engages in family milestones.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (KL Rahul). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2026 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).