Washington DC [US], January 20 (ANI): Senior US lawmakers have released a detailed investigation accusing China of being the world's largest perpetrator of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, warning that Beijing's practices pose a serious threat to global food security, marine ecosystems and US national security, according to a press release by the Select Committee on the CCP (SCCCP).

The investigation was jointly released by Chairman John Moolenaar (R-Michigan) of the Select Committee on China and Chairman Carlos Gimenez (R-Florida) of the House Homeland Security Committee's Transportation and Maritime Security Subcommittee.

The report stated that China operates the world's largest distant-water fishing (DWF) fleet, estimated to include more than 16,000 vessels, which it allegedly uses to intimidate other countries, strip marine resources and dominate global seafood supply chains.

According to the investigation, China's distant-water fleet functions as a state-directed system that removes geographic distance as a constraint on fishing operations.

The report claimed Beijing has monopolised global seafood processing through Chinese-controlled hubs, engineered a permanent cost advantage through state subsidies, and manipulated seafood markets to undermine US processing capacity while increasing American dependence on Chinese-controlled supply chains.

It noted that more than 80 per cent of seafood consumed in the United States is imported, much of it moving through supply chains dominated by China, SCCCP's release stated.

The report also highlighted allegations of forced labour and human rights abuses linked to China's fishing operations, stating that such practices often go unchecked while China consolidates its control over seafood processing worldwide.

China was identified as the world's largest seafood exporter, with annual trade valued at approximately USD 18.5 billion, further amplifying its influence over global food systems.

"The Select Committee has documented how numerous American industries have supply chain concerns that leave the United States vulnerable to China, and the food supply is no exception," Moolenaar said.

He added that the investigation shows how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has exploited unregulated fishing to manipulate the global food supply, stressing that cooperation with allies is essential to address these vulnerabilities and protect American consumers, as noted by SCCCP's release.

Gimenez described China's fishing fleet as a strategic tool rather than a commercial enterprise.

"The CCP commands the world's largest fishing armada like a military force," he said, accusing Beijing of using it to exploit forced labour, destroy marine ecosystems and dominate seafood supply chains.

He warned that China's efforts to monopolise food systems have devastated economies from West Africa to Latin America and directly impacted US national security and economic sovereignty.

The investigation further detailed how China allegedly uses its fishing fleet to extend state power beyond its borders, including leveraging fishing access for diplomatic influence, subordinating civilian vessels to military command, and deploying fishing boats for intelligence gathering.

In waters close to China, the report said fishing vessels form part of a state-directed maritime militia operating under military command, equipped with reinforced hulls and water cannons for coercive actions, while reconnaissance units monitor foreign naval activity, SCCCP's release stated.

To counter these threats, the report outlined several policy recommendations.

These included expanding the role of the US Coast Guard to help allied and partner nations detect and disrupt IUU fishing, increasing intelligence sharing to expose links between Chinese commercial fishing and illicit maritime activities, and requiring all international fishing vessels to carry unique identifiers.

It also called for the creation of a "Fish for Security" coalition to link fisheries governance with maritime stability.

The investigation concluded that China's actions represent a deliberate, state-directed campaign to achieve maritime dominance and monopolise global food systems, posing what lawmakers described as a direct threat to US national security, economic sovereignty and the rules-based international order, as noted by SCCCP's press release. (ANI)

