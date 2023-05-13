Jajpur (Odisha), May 13 (PTI) Three people were killed in a road accident in Odisha's Jajpur district on Saturday after a heavy vehicle hit a motorcycle carrying them, police said.

The accident happened in the early hours on National Highway-16 near Kadhei Chhak within the jurisdiction of the Badachana police station of the district when the three were travelling to Puri on the bike to visit the Jagannath temple.

Also Read | Biggest Drug Haul: Heroin Worth Rs 12,000 Crore Seized Off Kerala Coast by NCB (Watch Video).

All of them died on the spot.The police identified the deceased as Abhisekh Sara (23) and Anchal Sahu (26), both residents of the Jajpur district, and Debashish Nayak (26), a resident of the Cuttack district.

The police registered a case in connection with the incident and initiated an investigation, the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Badachana police station said.

Also Read | Deutsche Bahn Asks Court to Block 50-hour Rail Strike.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)