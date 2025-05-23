Bhopal, May 23 (PTI) Three men were killed and another was injured after the car they were travelling in hit a tree and rammed into an electricity lamp post in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district early on Friday, police said.

The accident took place around 3 am within the jurisdiction of the Khajuri Sadak police station, about 15 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Three men, aged between 25 and 30, died at the scene, Bairagarh assistant commissioner of police Aditya Raj Singh Thakur told PTI over the phone.

The fourth occupant of the car, who suffered serious injuries, has been rushed to the hospital, he said.

Thakur said the car hit a roadside tree before crashing into a lamp post.

The deceased persons are being identified, the official said, adding that investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

It was immediately not clear where the victims were going.

