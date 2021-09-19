Jaipur, Sep 19 (PTI) Three persons were killed in a collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Sunday night.

Both the vehicles caught fire after the collision which occurred in the Anupgarh police station area.

“Three charred bodies were recovered from the bus. After the collision, around 20 passengers managed to get out of the bus,” Circle Officer Anupgrh Jaidev Siyag said.

SHO of Anupgarh police station said the truck driver and cleaner too are feared killed in the accident.

