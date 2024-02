Nashik, Feb 5 (PTI) Three labourers hired for silt removal work were killed when the wire rope of a crane they were using snapped, and they fell into a well in a village in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Mulane village of Satana taluka around 4 pm on Sunday, an official said.

A crane was being used to lower and bring out labourers hired to remove silt from a well, he said.

The labourers were coming out for lunch break when the wire rope of the crane snapped, causing them to fall into the 50-feet deep well, the official said.

The trio sustained injuries, and during the second attempt to bring them out by crane, the rope snapped again, he said.

The men died by the time the locals managed to get them out of the well, the official added.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Tulshiram Nadekar (26), Nitin Ramdas Ahire (27) and Ganesh Vinayak Nadekar (28), he said.

