Nagpur, May 12 (PTI) Five individuals, including a woman and her two children, drowned while bathing in a water-filled quarry in Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred near Kuhi town on Umred Road, around 20 km from Nagpur city, on Sunday afternoon.

A group of five people tragically drowned one after another as they failed to gauge the depth of the water, officials said.

When they didn't return, worried relatives filed missing reports with local police.

Police personnel and local swimmers fished out the bodies on Monday.

The deceased are identified as Aihtesham Muktar Ansari (20), Rajju alias Ranjana Raut (22), Roshni Chaudhary (32), and her children Mohit (10) and Laxmi (8).

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

