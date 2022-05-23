Goalpara (Assam), May 23 (ANI): Three of a family including two women were trampled to death by wild elephants in Assam's Goalpara district.

The incident took place at Salbari Angtihara village under the Lakhipur forest range in Goalpara district on Sunday night.

Forest Range officer Dhruba Dutta said, "Three members of a family died in wild elephants attack in a village under Lakhipur forest range office last night."

According to the reports, a herd of wild elephants on Sunday night entered the village and destroyed several houses.

While the elephant herd terrorized the village, 80-year-old Momin Mullah and his family members, took shelter nearby of the house where the wild elephants attacked them.

Momin Mullah, his wife Jahura Khatun and daughter Samiron Bibi died in the wild jumbo attack.

Dhruba Dutta, Range officer of Lakhipur Forest Range said that in the last three years 16 people died in man-elephant conflicts in the areas under Lakhipur Forest Range and wild elephants destroyed more than 1000 houses the period.

"There are around 42 wild elephants that have taken shelter in the forest areas under Lakhipur Forest Range and out of them, the two elephants had killed several persons in the area. I contact our senior officials to run away the two elephants from here to another forest area. The wild elephants have entered the village area for searching food," the forest official said. (ANI)

