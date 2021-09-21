Mathura, Sep 21 (PTI) The Mathura police on Tuesday arrested three men, accusing them of being members of a inter-state gang of vehicle thieves.
The police identified the arrested accuse as Biru Fauzdar and Kirat Pal alias Sonu of Matura and Sohan of Bharatpur in Rajastha,
Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Eunuchs Allegedly Murder Man For Refusing To Give Money in Ahmednagar District; Eight Arrested.
They were arrested when they were heading to Palwal in Haryana on a tractor with a trolley attached to it, the police said, adding the trolley had been stolen from the Paigaon village on the night intervening August 22 & 23.
They were going to Palwal to sell the trolley, the police said.
Also Read | DoT Issues Order to Enable People to Get Mobile SIM at Doorsteps by Using Aadhaar, Digilocker Documents.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)