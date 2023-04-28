Nainital, Apr 28 (PTI) Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi on Friday administered the oath of office to three newly appointed judges Rakesh Thapliyal, Pankaj Purohit and Vivek Bharati Sharma.

The order for the appointment of the new judges was issued by the central government on Thursday.

Other judges of the high court -- Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Justice Sharad Sharma, Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Alok Kumar Verma -- were also present at the event.

