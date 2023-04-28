Guwahati, April 28: A woman and two minor boys allegedly became victims of moral policing in two different instances in Assam's Baksa and Nagaon districts on Friday. A gang of men badly thrashed a woman, a resident of Kajiamati village, on Friday morning in Baksa's Dumuni Ghat area. The entire incident was recorded on mobile phones and was later circulated on social media. In the video, a group of men could be seen dragging, abusing, and bashing the woman. Karnataka Moral Policing: Bajrang Dal Activists Object to Hindu Woman Travelling in Bus With Muslim Man in Mangaluru (Watch Video).

The woman was allegedly involved in some 'improper activities' in a public spot, therefore she was thrashed by a few men, locals alleged. However, Rajen Singh, Baksa district Superintendent of Police, said that they are not aware of any such incident as no complaint has been lodged with the police yet. Thane Shocker: Youth Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft in Kasarwadavali, Eight Arrested.

In another case, two teenage boys were beaten up in a market place in Juria town of Nagaon for allegedly stealing cellphones from a store. An eyewitness told mediapersons, "A group of men stopped the two youngsters on Friday morning after suspecting that they had stolen cellphones at midnight the day before. The boys were pulled, smacked, and kicked despite their denial of the accusations. Later, the police came to their aid." The two boys have been detained, according to Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police, Nagaon district, on charges of cellphone theft.

