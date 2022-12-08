Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) A woman and her two brothers were killed on Thursday when a private bus hit their bike in Jobner area here, police said.

The accident took place at the Jobner bus stand, killing all three siblings, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Lekhraj said.

Also Read | #Dharmendra, #BigB’s Grandson #AgastyaNanda to Star in War-drama ‘#Ikkis’ Read: – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

He said the Pappu (45), his brother Banwari (25) and sister Bali Devi (30) were travelling to Nagaur to attend a wedding ceremony when they met with the accident.

The ASI said the relatives of the victims and co-villagers are in talks with the administration and police officials regarding compensation and other demands on behalf of the family members of the deceased people.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Doctors Remove 12 kg Liver From 50-Year-Old Woman, Perform Kidney Transplant at KIMS Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)