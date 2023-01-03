Pune, Jan 2 (PTI) Three undertrials lodged in the Yerawada Central Jail in Pune city in Maharashtra died due to various ailments for which they were undergoing treatment at a government hospital, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Police Issues High Alert After Scuffle Between Tribals and Christians.

However, family members of the deceased trio contested the claim of the jail administration and the police and staged a protest outside the jail on Monday demanding an inquiry into their death.

Also Read | Schools in Lucknow to Remain Closed From January 4 to 7 in View of Cold Wave.

A police official said the trio died at the Sassoon General Hospital on Saturday.

"One of the three undertrials was diagnosed with HIV, while another was suffering from liver cirrhosis, The third one had a heart-related ailment. All of them died during treatment on December 31. It was a natural death," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)