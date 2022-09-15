Chandigarh, Sep 15 (PTI) The Haryana Police has busted an interstate gang of bike thieves and arrested three accused including a mechanic from Ambala district.

Sixteen bikes have also been recovered from their possession, a Haryana Police spokesperson said here on Thursday.

He said the accused have been identified as Ravi Kumar, Atul and Arun, all residents of Ambala district.

Based on a bike theft case reported on September 11, the police team during the investigation arrested Ravi Kumar on September 12 and recovered six stolen motorcycles from his possession, he said.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had been working as a motorcycle mechanic. He was unable to raise money to pay for drugs and started stealing bikes to fulfil his drug needs.

"He used to sell the stolen motorcycles at throwaway prices to the accused Atul and Arun. Based on the information, police arrested Atun and Arun on September 14 and recovered 10 bikes from their possession," said the spokesperson.

All three accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, he said.

