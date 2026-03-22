Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI): Three women were killed and eight others injured in a tragic road accident near Rani Cross, on the outskirts of Devanahalli in Bengaluru rural district. The accident occurred on NH 648, which connects Hoskote and Dabaspet.

A lorry collided with a TT vehicle that was entering the service road from the highway. Due to the impact, a portion of the vehicle was completely crushed.

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The deceased have been identified as Jayamma (60), Yashodamma (60), and Ganga (38), all residents of Tiptur in Tumakuru district. Kempamma, who was also in the TT vehicle, sustained serious injuries and has been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment.

In total, eight people, including the TT driver, were injured and are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Devanahalli.

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The accident caused a temporary traffic jam on the highway. Devanahalli traffic police visited the spot, conducted an inspection, and shifted the bodies to the mortuary via ambulance.

A case has been registered at the Devanahalli Traffic Police Station, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)