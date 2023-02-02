Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Three youths were killed in a collision between a tractor-trolley and their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place in the RIICO police station area on Wednesday night.

Police said the motorcycle rammed into the rear of a tractor-trolley near Rasaram Pyau, killing Annaram (30), Baktaram (30) and Motaram (28), who were returning to their village from work.

They said the bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem on Thursday.

A case has been registered against the tractor-trolley driver and the investigation is being done driver.

