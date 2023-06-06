New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Thunderstorm with light intensity rain and gusty winds are likely to occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi and East Delhi and parts of Haryana in the next two hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, IMD said, "Thunderstorm with light intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi & East Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Civil Lines) and Rohtak, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) during next 2 hours."

Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Sunday morning, bringing relief from the warm weather.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an alert regarding light to moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds over most places of Delhi and its adjoining areas. (ANI)

