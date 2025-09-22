Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Moderate thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds (40-50 kmph) and moderate rainfall are very likely to occur at a few places over Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam, Subbavaram, Kothavalasa, Kommadi and Thagarapuvalasa areas of Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts in the next three hours, the Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar-South Bangladesh coasts, a low-pressure area has formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood at 0530 hrs IST today. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level and is likely to move west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours towards the northwest Bay of Bengal.

Also Read | Kolkata Road Accident: One Cop Dead, 2 Persons Seriously Injured After Speeding 4-Wheeler Rams Bicycles Outside Eco Park in New Town.

Another fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around September 25. Moving west-northwestwards, it is very likely to become a depression over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 26. It is expected to cross the South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 27.

The trough now runs from the centre of the low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood to the south Andhra Pradesh coast across the central Bay of Bengal between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Also Read | 'Will Hindus Stop Eating Non-Vegetarian Food Because Someone Says So': Congress Leader Udit Raj Criticises Calls to Ban Sale of Meat During Navratri.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the state will be transformed into a single-use plastic-free state by June 2026 through the single-use plastic-free movement, a release from the State Information and Public Relations Department said.

The Chief Minister participated in a tank-cleaning programme along with people as part of the Swarnandhra-Swachandra programme at Macharla in Palnadu district today. Later, he interacted with sanitation workers at a medical camp organised for them at the venue and distributed cheques worth Rs 52 crore to DWCRA women's groups.

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister warned those who resort to rowdyism in the guise of politics. He made it clear he is determined to "clean up dirty politics". He also alleged that the previous government did not allow him to visit Macharla and resorted to attacks on TDP leaders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)