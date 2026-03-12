Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Tibetan women-in-exile in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla held a peaceful protest on Wednesday to mark the 67th anniversary of Tibetan Women's National Uprising Day, raising their voices against Chinese rule in Tibet and remembering the sacrifices made by Tibetan women during the historic uprising of 1959.

The protest saw participation from Tibetan Buddhist women students and members of the Tibetan community living in exile, who gathered in the city to commemorate the struggle for Tibetan freedom and call for the protection of human rights in Tibet.

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Participants held banners and placards while observing the anniversary, which marks the day when thousands of Tibetan women in Lhasa staged a mass protest against Chinese occupation nearly seven decades ago.

Speaking at the gathering, Tenzin Chheme, a Tibetan freedom volunteer associated with the Bharat Tibet Maitri Sangh, said the day commemorates the courage shown by Tibetan women during the uprising.

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She said that on March 12, 1959, thousands of Tibetan women gathered outside the Potala Palace in Lhasa to protest against the Chinese authorities following the invasion of Tibet.

Chheme said Tibetan women across the world continue to observe the day to remember those who sacrificed their lives for Tibet's freedom and to highlight the ongoing struggle for justice and human rights.

She also expressed gratitude to India for providing safety and support to Tibetans living in exile and said Tibetan women in India remain committed to working peacefully for the freedom of their homeland.

The protest in Shimla was part of a global movement, with Tibetan women in different countries holding demonstrations to mark the anniversary and remember the women who lost their lives during the uprising.

On March 12, 1959, thousands of Tibetan women in Lhasa rose against the People's Republic of China in protest against its occupation of Tibet. The subsequent crackdown resulted in the deaths of many Tibetans and forced more than 80,000 Tibetans, including His Holiness the Dalai Lama, to flee into exile in India.

Since then, Tibetans have continued to live in exile across India and other parts of the world, while carrying forward their campaign for freedom, justice and the right to return to their homeland. (ANI)

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