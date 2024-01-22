Chandrapur, Jan 22 (PTI) The carcasses of a tiger and tigress, who may have died in a territorial fight, were found in the core zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TADR) in Chandrapur on Monday, an official said.

Tiger T-142 and tigress T-92 were found dead near Khantole pond in compartment 338 in Kolsa range in the TADR ocre zone, he said.

"They might have died in a territorial fight in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. We are collecting more information from camera traps installed at the spot. The body of the tigress is partially eaten," the official said.

The tiger was 6-7 years old while the tigress was a sub adult, he added.

"The carcasses were sent to the Transit Treatment Centre, Chandrapur for autopsy, which will be conducted on Tuesday," the official said.

