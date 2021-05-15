New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) An inmate of Tihar Jail died on Friday following a scuffle with other inmates inside the prison, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Srikant alias Appu, they said.

A senior jail official said that one inmate got injured in a scuffle with some other inmates in jail number 2 on Friday. He was referred to Safdarjung Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

He was jailed in 2015 and was involved in a case of murder and other cases of theft etc, the official added.

