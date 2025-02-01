Haridwar, Feb 1 (PTI) Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday chipped in to resolve the ongoing conflict between former BJP MLA from Khanpur, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, and sitting legislator Umesh Kumar.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union leader met Champion's wife Kunwarani Devyani Singh and former BJP MLA from Laksar, Sanjay Gupta, at the state guest house in Dam Kothi.

He urged them not to let the feud assume the form of a caste conflict as it would be harmful to society. While Champion belongs to the Gujjar community, Kumar is a Brahmin.

After the meeting, Tikait said both Gujjar and Brahmin communities have been working together for the unity and integrity of the country for centuries.

Both of them have contributed a lot to the development of the society. It won't be right to make such a matter between two politicians a caste issue, he said, adding that the dispute was related to an election.

This creates bitterness in the society and its effect will be seen in every village. The people of the society will be divided and it will have an impact across the country, the farmer leader said.

Tikait said he will try to solve the matter by taking responsible people of the society along.

Describing the police action in the case as correct, he said if a mutual settlement is reached, then the cases registered against both the parties should be withdrawn.

Tikait met Champion at the Haridwar District Jail where he has been lodged after a court sent him to 14 days' judicial custody for opening fire at Kumar's camp office recently.

He said he would also talk to Kumar to settle the matter.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the Khanpur MLA and over 200 of his supporters for allegedly holding a 'mahapanchayat' in Laksar without required permission on Friday and indulging in alleged rioting.

Supporters of Kumar, an independent MLA, had gathered in Laksar on Friday despite the programme being called off. They also clashed with police personnel who resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

The 'mahapanchayat' was called to express solidarity with the MLA and protest the recent firing at his camp office by Champion.

Earlier, Champion's supporters held a Gujjar Mahapanchayat in Landhaura where he lives.

Political rivalry between Champion and Kumar took a violent turn last week when the former BJP MLA arrived at the Khanpur MLA's camp office in the latter's absence and fired several rounds.

He also abused Kumar's supporters present there and threatened them.

In retaliation, Kumar rushed towards the BJP leader's residence with a pistol in hand. However, his supporters and police personnel managed to pacify him. A purported video of the incident was circulated on social media.

Both of them were taken into custody the same day but Kumar was released on bail while Champion was sent to judicial custody.

This angered the Gujjar community which termed the action as "biased". Several members of the community gathered at his residence in Landhaura on January 29 to demand his release.

They threatened to intensify their agitation from February 5 if he was not released by then.

Rivalry has been brewing between Champion and Kumar since the latter defeated the former BJP MLA's wife from the Khanpur constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

