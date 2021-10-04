Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) A 40-year-old timber trader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Shamli district, police said on Monday.

The victim, Amjad, was rushed to a hospital after the attack on Sunday night, but doctors at the facility declared him dead, they said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police added.

