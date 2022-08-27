Kohima, Aug 27 (PTI) Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) have said that the Centre must be more forthcoming to find a solution to the decades-old Naga problem, which it claimed is more important than the state election due next year.

The NNPG, which is composed of at least seven Naga groups, said the Centre is being misinformed on matters on the ground, while the overwhelming demand of the people for an early solution to the Naga problem is being ignored.

“It is time for the Government of India to be forthcoming," it said on Friday adding the narrative is being manipulated from political solution to the problem to the electoral narrative.

“GoI representatives and the inner circle of Nagaland's elected representatives are saying one thing one day and doing the opposite the next day, which is playing havoc with the sentiments of the Naga people,” the NNPG said.

It, however, hastened to add that it has been the personal mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amicably and honourably solve the decades-Old Naga issue and he has assured the Naga people a number of times.

"Naga tribes still have faith in Modiji's leadership," it said.

Lauding the prime minister's efforts, the NNPG said that under his leadership the Framework Agreement was signed on August 3, 2015. The Working Committee of the NNPG was officially invited to begin political negotiations by signing an agreement on November 17, 2017.

All entities involved in the matter had concluded talks on October 31, 2019, it said.

The NNPG said the four-point resolution adopted by all the 60 MLAs of the state on July 16, 2022, had given a clear signal to the Centre that the Naga tribes, the state government, apex civil societies and common people are prepared for a political solution. However, it did not officially reach the prime minister's office or the office of union home minister.

“It was a mere exercise to fool the Naga people,” the NNPG alleged.

Hitting out at the all party government in the state, the NNPG said the ruling NDPP and the BJP have betrayed the people of the state on the Naga political issue with a 40-20 pre-poll alliance for the state election due in February next year.

The NDPP and BJP have said that the pre-poll alliance is a decision of the two parties but their legislators are willing to pave the way if a solution to the Naga political issue is achieved.

The NNPG has expressed its willingness to ink the final solution and continue negotiations for a separate Naga flag and constitution and integration of Naga-inhabited areas.

However, the persistent demand of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim, which has been holding talks for the solution with the Centre for the past 25 years since 1997, for s separate flag and constitution of Nagas has delayed the final Naga solution.

