New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Alleging that militancy is on a rise in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday while taking a jibe at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat's "can prepare a force within 3 days", remarks said that "time has come" for Bhagwat to "honour his words."

"J&K Militancy on the rise, 9 Army personnel lost so far in Poonch Distt. Remember Mohan Bhagwat ji said in Feb. 2018 : Army takes months, RSS can prepare a force within 3 days to fight on border. Time has come to honour your words Bhagwat ji !" said Sibal in a tweet today.

Sibal was referring to Bhagwat's remarks while he was addressing the workers at Zila school ground on the last day of his six-day visit of Muzaffarpur in February 2018.

Bhagwat had said, "Sangh can prepare a force within three days which the Army would do in 6-7 months. This is our capability. Swayamsewak will be ready to take on the front if the country faces such a situation and the Constitution permits to do so."

Coming back to Sibal's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, his statement came a day after two non-local labourers, were shot dead by terrorists in separate incidents in Srinagar and Pulwama

The police, in a series of tweets, said, "A gol gappa seller Arbind Kumar Sah, from Bihar's Banka, killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir."

"Terrorists fired upon 2 non-local labourers in Srinagar and Pulwama. Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka, Bihar succumbed to injuries in Srinagar and Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh was critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been cordoned and searches started," tweeted Kashmir zone police.

The police further informed, "Non-local labourer Sagir Ahmad of Saharanpur, UP who was critically injured in a terror attack in Pulwama, also succumbed to his injuries."

Earlier on October 15, two Army personnel lost their lives in a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh were killed in action in the fierce fight and their bodies were recovered on the evening of October 16. (ANI)

