Srinagar, Sep 14 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla on Tuesday said time has come when the benefits of development percolate down to the people in far-off and border areas like Kupwara.

He said Kupwara as a border district gets special attention from the Union government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. by way of funds flowing under aspirational district since 2018.

The minister, who was on a two-day visit to Kupwara district under union the government's public outreach programme, inaugurated Double Lane Bridge at Khumriyal in Kupwara district. The bridge costing Rs.614.98 lakh connects the Lolab Valley, with the rest of the district.

Barla also flagged off the ambulance of Chinar Charity Foundation (local NGO) devoted as free service for poor cancer patients of the area.

He said the government of India always encourages social service and there are a number of schemes like DARPAN for the financial support of NGOs.

The minister visited the paddy fields of Kalaroos and inquired from locals about the availability of job cards and the benefits of farmer welfare schemes.

He said the government of India has a number of welfare schemes for every section of the society and insisted people to get benefits from these schemes properly.

Barla also visited public park Zangali Kupwara, where he interacted with senior civil and police officers of the administration.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din, Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara GV Sandeep were also present at the occasion.

The minister later inspected stalls of ICDS, Rurban Mission, Social Welfare, Handicrafts and inspected the quality of different items of skill, development including kani shawls, crewl and knitting items at Government Degree College Kupwara.

Barla also participated in the Poshan Abhiyaan activities, the prime minister's overarching scheme for holistic nourishment at the auditorium of the college, organised by the ICDS department.

Addressing the function, the minister complimented the ICDS workers for their commendable job during the challenging times of COVID-19.

Barla said he was impressed by the work culture of the ICDS in Kupwara and wished that the same should be replicated in other parts of India.

