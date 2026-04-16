Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that timely police recruitment, structured training, and improved infrastructure since 2017 have significantly strengthened the state's security environment, contributing to better governance.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister made these remarks while inaugurating two modern security buildings constructed to enhance the protection of the Gorakhnath Temple complex in Gorakhpur.

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As per the press release, the newly inaugurated facilities include offices for the Additional Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police, a control room, a police store room, and a maintenance workshop. The project has been developed at a cost exceeding Rs 9.18 crore. Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister also inspected the premises to review the facilities.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath emphasised that security is the foremost prerequisite for good governance. "Every individual requires security, and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure it. Earlier, insufficient attention was given to recruitment, training, and infrastructure, which affected the efficiency of the police force," he said, as cited in the press release.

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Highlighting reforms since 2017, the Chief Minister noted that over 2.19 lakh police personnel have been recruited in the last nine years. He also pointed out that earlier, the training capacity was limited to around 3,000 personnel at a time, which has now increased to nearly 60,000 due to enhanced infrastructure. "With timely decisions and proper resource allocation, police facilities today are far superior to what existed earlier," he added.

The press release further stated that the government has addressed long-standing issues related to the lack of housing facilities for police personnel. Previously, officers were often forced to live in rented accommodations, leading to frequent disputes and hardships. "Today, proper residential facilities and barracks have been constructed in police lines, eliminating such problems," the Chief Minister said.

Adityanath also highlighted improvements in police station infrastructure, noting that earlier, stations lacked proper detention and barrack facilities, allowing criminals to escape easily. "Now, police stations are equipped with modern infrastructure, and vigilant personnel are always present. Anyone attempting to breach security will be effectively neutralised," he asserted.

Several public representatives and officials, including Mayor Manglesh Srivastava, BJP leaders, MLAs, and senior police officers, were present at the event, the press release added. (ANI)

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