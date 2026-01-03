Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 3 (ANI): In view of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Tiruchirappalli district, Tamil Nadu, on January 4 and 5, the district administration has imposed a ban on flying drones for security reasons.

According to an official announcement, the operation of drones and other Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) will be strictly prohibited within Tiruchirappalli district limits on Sunday and Monday (January 4 and 5).

The district administration has warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals or organisations found violating the ban. Tiruchirappalli District Collector V. Saravanan, IAS, stated that the restriction has been enforced to ensure the safety and security of the public and the visiting dignitary.

The district administration has appealed to the general public and organisations to cooperate fully and adhere to the security guidelines during the period of restriction.

Earlier, on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting of the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Meeting was held at the Hotel Sea-Princess in Wandoor, Andaman, where Members of Parliament from both Houses, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, discussed key issues within the ministry's purview with the Home Minister.

The Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs serves as a forum for informal interactions between Members of Parliament and the Home Minister, along with Ministers of State, on the ministry's policies, programmes and implementation.

The committee functions as an advisory body, facilitating dialogue on issues related to internal security, governance, border management, cybercrime and criminal justice reforms.

The committee comprises 30 Members of Parliament, including 14 from the Lok Sabha and 16 from the Rajya Sabha. Amit Shah is the chairman of the committee.

Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar also participated in the meeting.

Following the meeting, Shah will inaugurate an exhibition on the Naveen Nyaya Sanhita at the ITF field in Sri Vijaya Puram. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects of the Andaman and Nicobar administration at a function to be held at Netaji Stadium in Sri Vijaya Puram.

Amit Shah reached Andaman and Nicobar on Friday evening for a two-day visit to the islands.

He was warmly welcomed at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Sri Vijaya Puram by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Admiral DK Joshi, the island's Chief Secretary, senior officials, and local PRI members.

"Hon' @HMOindia@AmitShahji on his two-day visit to New Andamans from 02 - 04 January 2026, was accorded a warm welcome today at Veer Savarkar International Airport, Sri Vijaya Puram by @Admiral_DK Joshi, alongwith CSANI @DGPANIslands, Snr. officers of @Andaman_Admin and PRI members," Lt. Governor's Secretariat, Andaman and Nicobar Islands wrote on X. (ANI)

