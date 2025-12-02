Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 2 (ANI): Tiruvannamalai is gearing up for the grand Maha Deepam on December 3 with an extensive security and traffic management plan to handle the massive influx of devotees participating in the ongoing Karthigai Deepam festival. The festival, which began on November 24, will continue until December 7.

To ensure smooth movement and public safety, more than 15,000 police personnel will be deployed across the temple town. As part of crowd-monitoring measures, 24 watch towers have been set up, and police teams will man all key entry points leading to the Arunachaleswarar Temple. Rigorous checks will be conducted, and only vehicles with valid permits will be allowed into restricted zones.

With vehicle entry sharply curtailed on Maha Deepam day, authorities have planned extensive traffic diversions. The general public will be directed to designated parking areas and temporary bus terminals on the outskirts.

To enhance surveillance, the administration has installed 1,060 CCTV cameras, including 303 cameras inside the temple premises. Officials have also identified 26 sensitive locations, where extra patrolling, watch towers, and heightened monitoring are already in place.

Anticipating a heavy rush, the district administration has established 24 temporary bus termini capable of accommodating 2,325 buses. In addition, a massive fleet of 4,764 special buses, operating 11,293 trips, will run from various districts, particularly on December 3 and 4.

Since two-wheelers and private cars will not be permitted in the town on Maha Deepam day, the Transport Department will operate 180 shuttle services connecting the temporary bus stands with the Girivalam path and the temple, which is about four kilometres away. Tickets for the shuttle service cost INR 10 per commuter.

Multiple regular bus routes have also been diverted to ensure free movement for emergency vehicles and festival operations.

Authorities have appealed to devotees to adhere to the restrictions and utilise the special transport services for a smooth, safe, and spiritually enriching Maha Deepam experience. (ANI)

