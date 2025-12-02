New Delhi, December 2: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday addressed concerns about the Sanchar Saathi app, clarifying its purpose and functionality. He emphasised that the app is designed to enhance user security, prevent fraud, and track stolen mobile phones.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Sambit Patra said, "Those who are champions of misinformation will never understand what Sanchar Saathi is...Does the Govt want to snoop on you through Sanchar Saathi? No. Govt wants to do no snooping." Sanchar Saathi App Not Mandatory, Can Be Deleted Anytime: Government Clarification Amid Privacy Concerns (Watch Video).

Sambit Patra Addresses Concerns on Sanchar Saathi App

#WATCH | BJP National Spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra says, "Those who are champions of misinformation will never understand what Sanchar Saathi is...Does the Govt want to snoop on you through Sanchar Saathi? No. Govt wants to do no snooping. Sanchar Saathi app cannot read your… pic.twitter.com/Bi9vbtYrcy — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2025

Patra explained that Sanchar Saathi allows users to report suspicious calls, fraudulent activities, and malicious links, empowering them to protect themselves. The app utilises IMEI tracking to combat phone duplication and aid in recovering stolen devices.

"Sanchar Saathi app cannot read your messages, it cannot listen to your calls, and it cannot breach your personal data. Its job is to provide security for users, stop fraud, track stolen mobile phones, and return them to their rightful owners. Sanchar Saathi is like a mobile phone reporter...It reports suspicious calls and fraudulent calls. You can report spam on Sanchar Saathi. You can report malicious links on Sanchar Saathi and protect you...," he added. Sanchar Saathi on All Phones: Centre Orders Preloading Smartphones With Govt Cybersecurity App; Political Leaders, Digital Rights Activists Raise Privacy Concerns.

Patra also highlighted the app's role in identifying and preventing misuse, such as detecting multiple phones registered under a single user's name. Patra assured users that Sanchar Saathi prioritises their security and privacy, aiming to create a safer digital environment.

"IMEI on mobile phones are being duplicated these days. Through Sanchar Saathi, this duplication can be stopped. If someone has duplicated it, it can be followed, and your mobile phone can be brought back to you...Several people use mobile phones under different names and they use them for fraud...Sanchar Saathi will know at once how many mobile phones are used under one user's name. It is essential these days...," he added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued directions requiring manufacturers and importers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on devices sold in India to enhance consumer awareness and curb the circulation of duplicate or tampered IMEIs. For devices already manufactured and available in sales channels, manufacturers and importers have been asked to push the application via software updates.

According to the ministry, the directions issued on November 28 aim to safeguard citizens from purchasing non-genuine mobile devices, enable easy reporting of suspected misuse of telecom resources, and enhance the overall effectiveness of the Sanchar Saathi initiative.The Telecommunication Cyber Security (TCS) Rules empower the Central Government to issue directions to manufacturers of telecommunication equipment bearing International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers to provide assistance as required in relation to tampered telecommunication equipment or IMEI numbers.India has a large second-hand mobile device market, where cases have been observed of stolen or blacklisted devices being resold, potentially making the purchaser an abettor in crime and causing financial loss.