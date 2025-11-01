New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Saturday sent the Delhi CM attack case to the court of sessions for further proceedings. Delhi police has filed a charge sheet against the accused Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji and Syed Tahsin Raza. The next date of the hearing is November 10.

An FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station after the alleged attack on CM Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence in August.

Also Read | Kasibugga Stampede: 9 Devotees Dead in Stampede at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh; PM Narendra Modi, CM Chandrababu Naidu and Others Express Grief (Watch Video).

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Kartik Tapariya committed the case for further proceedings to the court of sessions.

Police have filed the charge sheet, and further proceedings will take place before the court of sessions, as the offences alleged to be committed can be tried by the court of sessions. Delhi Police had invoked sections of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, etc. in the FIR. A medical report was also filed by Delhi Police mentioning that the accused was examined by the jail doctor and was being provided the medication.

Also Read | Kasibugga Stampede: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Condoles Loss of Lives in Venkateswara Temple Stampede, Instructs Officials To Oversee Relief Measures.

The court, on October 30, had called for a medical report from the Jail authorities on a plea of the accused, Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji. He had prayed for medical intervention as he was suffering from a headache due to eyesight problems. Advocate Pradeep Khatri, alongwith Advocate Sahil, appeared for Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Pradeep Rana appeared through video conferencing (VC) alongwith advocate Kartik Gaddi (Physically) for Delhi State.

On October 18, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against the accused Sakariya Rajesh Khimji and Syed Tahsin Raza. They were arrested by the Delhi Police and are in judicial custody. The court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet. An FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station after the alleged attack on CM Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence in August.

The regular bail plea of co-accused Syed Tahsin Raza has already been dismissed by the session court.

Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji was arrested by the Delhi Police after he allegedly attacked the Delhi CM during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence at Civil Lines. Sakariya Rajesh Khimji, originally from Rajkot, Gujarat. During the investigation, his friend Syed Tahsin Raza was also arrested. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)