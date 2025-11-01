Amravati, November 1: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed condolences over the loss of lives in a stampede at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district. The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to the injured and requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Naidu said, "The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures." Kasibugga Stampede: 9 Feared Dead, Several Injured As Devotees Rush for Darshan at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh; CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Grief After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

CM Chandrababu Naidu Condoles Loss of Lives in Kasibugga Stampede

శ్రీకాకుళం జిల్లాలోని కాశీబుగ్గ వెంకటేశ్వర ఆలయంలో తొక్కిసలాట ఘటన కలచివేసింది. ఈ దురదృష్టకర ఘటనలో భక్తులు మరణించడం అత్యంత విషాదకరం. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. గాయాల పాలైన వారికి మేలైన సత్వర చికిత్స అందించాలని అధికారులను ఆదేశించాను. ఘటనా స్థలానికి వెళ్లి… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 1, 2025

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh also condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at Venkateswara Temple and said that he has instructed officials to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

Nara Lokesh posted on X, "The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple has caused the deaths of several devotees, plunging us into profound shock. A deep sorrow has gripped us on this Ekadashi day. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. The government is providing better medical treatment to those injured in the stampede. As soon as the information was received, I spoke with the officials, Minister Achchennaidu from the district, and local MLA Gauthu Shirish. I have instructed that immediate assistance be provided to the affected individuals." Kasibugga Stampede: 9 Devotees Dead in Stampede at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh; PM Narendra Modi, CM Chandrababu Naidu and Others Express Grief (Watch Video).

Several devotees were injured after a stampede occurred at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga town of Srikakulam district.The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The entire area is in deep sorrow following the tragedy.

State Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu has expressed deep shock over the tragedy at the Venkateswara Swamy temple. He rushed to the accident site immediately and spoke with the temple authorities to gather details about the incident. The Minister expressed his condolences to the affected families and directed officials to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured. Authorities are actively working to bring the situation under control. Additional police forces have been deployed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

