Kolkata, Jul 24 (PTI) A TMC activist was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified miscreants at Bharatpur in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Sasthi Ghosh was returning home on Wednesday night when he was accosted by the assailants who “repeatedly attacked him with a sharp tool”, the officer said.

Ghosh, who was lying in a pool of blood on the street, was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought-dead, he said.

The reason behind the killing could be personal enmity over property matters, but the exact motive will be known following an investigation, he said.

Search is underway to trace the accused.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased claimed that Ghosh was murdered for being associated with the TMC.

In another incident, the nephew of a panchayat member was allegedly hacked to death at Madhusudanpur in Kakdwip area of South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, police said.

The body of the youth was found in an open field hours after he left home, they said.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.

