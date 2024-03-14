Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress released a list of candidates for four Lok Sabha seats in Assam for the upcoming polls on Thursday, naming Gauri Shankar Sarania from Kokrajhar parliamentary seat.

"Under the guidance and inspiration of Hon'ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial, we are pleased to announce the AITC candidates from four Parliamentary Constituencies in Assam," the Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats.

TMC's list of candidates includes Gauri Shankar Sarania from Kokrajhar, a seat reserved for Schedule Tribe (ST), Abdul Kalam Azad from Barpeta seat, Ghana Kanta Chutia from Lakhimpur seat, and Radhashyam Biswas from Silchar, a seat reserved for the Schedule Caste.

The Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April and May this year.

On Tuesday, the party announced former minister Zenith Sangma as its candidate from Meghalaya's Tura constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"AITC under the guidance and inspiration of Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, we are pleased to announce the Meghalaya candidate from the Parliamentary Constituency of Tura (ST) seat," the party said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Zenith Sangma, brother to former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, is the party's first candidate outside of West Bengal, to be named for the general elections.

In the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019, Mukul Sangma, who was in the Congress at that time, had polled more than 41.24 per cent votes in Tura. Agatha Sangma had won the seat with a margin of over 64,000 votes.

Mukul Sangma joined the TMC after quitting the Congress in November 2021. In the 2023 assembly elections, the TMC got the third-largest vote share in the state with over 13 per cent votes.

On March 10, TMC announced candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, abandoning the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc. (ANI)

