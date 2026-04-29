India News | TMC Candidate Alleges CRPF Personnel Dragged Polling Agent Outside Booth in Canning Paschim Assembly

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): Trinamool Congress candidate from Canning Paschim Assembly constituency, Paresh Ram Das, on Wednesday, alleged that CRPF personnel beat a TMC polling agent and dragged him outside the booth.

The TMC candidate said they will complain against the CRPF officer involved in the alleged incident. He said CRPF personnel alleged that there was a complaint against the polling agent.

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"Pradeep Das, polling agent in one of the booths, who was beaten by the CRPF personnel and dragged outside of the booth, saying that a complaint has been lodged against him...We will complain against the CRPF officer and take legal action against him," Paresh Ram Das said.

Paresh Ram Das, MLA, is facing a tough challenge against BJP's Prashantha Bayen and Congress's Asitlal Nag in Canning Paschim assembly.

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Violent clashes erupted in Nadia district in the Hatra Bazaar area amid polling for second phase of Assembly elections.

Polling booth has been set up at Hatra Bazaar Primary School, where tensions reportedly flared between workers of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Indian Secular Front (ISF), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the Chapra Police, several people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Congress candidate from Chapra (82), Ashif Khan, alleged that TMC supporters and leaders were intimidating voters across the area.

He claimed that Congress booth agents were not allowed to enter the polling station and were threatened at their homes, with warnings that no one should assist the Congress.

Ashif Khan said he plans to lodge a formal complaint with the election authorities regarding the incident.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar alleged that a party booth agent was beaten up by Trinamool Congress workers in the Nadia-Chapra Assembly constituency. He has demanded strict action against the people responsible.

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 78.68% till 3:30 pm on Wednesday in the second phase of polling for the assembly elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)