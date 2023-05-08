Kolkata/Bankura, May 8 (PTI) The ruling TMC on Tuesday criticised senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh for mocking its efforts to cobble up an opposition unity and his comment that "the opposition parties meeting will be held in Tihar jail".

TMC's criticism came in the backdrop of Ghosh mocking efforts by Bengal's ruling party and other anti-BJP parties to stitch together an an opposition front.

"No one takes Dilip Ghosh seriously. Even his own party does not attach much importance to his statements. However, his comments reflect the panic and frustration in BJP over the opposition parties coming together against the misrule of the saffron camp," senior TMC leader Sougata Roy said.

Echoing him, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the BJP leader's remark proves that the saffron party "misuses" the CBI and ED to serve its political interests.

"How does Dilip Ghosh know who will go to Tihar or not? It only proves the charge that the CBI and ED are being misused by BJP to serve its own interest," he hit out at the BJP national vice-president.

"Those who are corrupt are planning to forge a front in the name of opposition unity," Ghosh had told party workers meeting at a 'Chai pe Charcha' programme at Bankura last week.

He said the TMC is angry with BJP as CBI is unearthing corruption cases in the state.

"The TMC has lost its national party status but still dreams of forging opposition party unity against BJP. It is touring various parts of the country to meet opposition leaders ... I request them not to waste their energy. They can just go to Tihar jail. Very soon leaders of other opposition parties too will be there. Then they can have their meeting there to forge a corruption front," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has met leaders of various opposition leaders in a bid to forge opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Senior TMC leaders like former minister Partha Chatterjee, two other MLAs and Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal were arrested by central agencies in connection with a school jobs scam and a cattle smuggling case by central agencies last year.

