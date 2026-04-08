New Delhi, April 8: A meeting between a delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday turned tense, with TMC MP Derek O'Brien alleging that the Chief Election Commissioner asked them to leave within five minutes. He also challenged the Commission to release video or audio of the meeting.

Addressing a press conference, O'Brien said, "Today, we went to the Chief Election Commissioner. He told us 'get lost' within 7 minutes of the meeting. The meeting started at 10:02 AM and ended at 10:07 AM... When we told him that you are transferring officials, and how you would want to conduct a free and fair election? And then he said, leave from here... What I saw today is a shame. I challenge the Election Commission to release the video or audio of what happened today." EC Gives ‘Ultimatum’ to TMC Over West Bengal Elections; Derek O’Brien and Mahua Moitra Hit Back.

Derek O’Brien Alleges ‘Get Lost’ Remark by CEC During TMC-ECI Meeting

VIDEO | Delhi: TMC delegations meets Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on the deletion of nearly 91 lakh voters' names from the electoral rolls in West Bengal. TMC MP Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) says, "I want to tell you what the CEC told us within seven minutes of… pic.twitter.com/xdYGJHRRCq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2026

"One of our colleagues congratulated him on being the only CEC in India to have notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to be removed, and on that issue, today, all like-minded anti-BJP parties together are having a press conference at 4-4:30 in the evening," he said.

Meanwhile, as per the Election Commission Officials, Chief Election Commissioner(CEC) Gyanesh Kumar requested TMC MP Derek O'Brien to maintain decorum, stating that shouting and inappropriate behaviour are unacceptable in the Commission's premises. Earlier in the day, referring to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, the ECI affirmed that the 2026 State Assembly elections will be free from fear and violence. Mamata Banerjee Files Nomination Papers From Bhabanipur Seat Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026; Proposers List Reflects Cosmopolitan Nature (Watch Video).

In an X post, the ECI called for no booth and source jamming on the days of polling in West Bengal."ECI's Straight-talk to Trinamool Congress. This time, the Elections in West Bengal would surely be: Fear-free, Violence-free, Intimidation-free, Inducement-free and without any Raid, Booth Jamming and Source Jamming," the poll body said.

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)