New Delhi, [India], February 19 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Monday skipped the Directorate of Enforcement (ED)'s summons issued against her last week in connection with irregularities in a foreign exchange contravention case.

The ED had issued summons to Moitra on February 15, asking her to appear before it on February 19 in the case. She was asked to appear before the agency's headquarters in Delhi with some documents related to some foreign investments.

Also Read | Loan Fraud in Mumbai: Man Forges His Aadhar Card and Other Documents, Replaces Father’s Name With Employer’s To Take Rs 26 Lakh Loan; Booked.

The agency wants to question Moitra in the case under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999. ED investigators want to record her statement linked to the case.

The 49-year-old politician is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) too and it is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against her on the reference from the Lokpal.

Also Read | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: Put Maratha Emperor's Thoughts Into Practice, Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

It is learned that the ED case is based on the reference to the CBI case.

Moitra has been in controversy since Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey accused her of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Dube had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.

Moitra was expelled as a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) on December 8 following the Ethics Panel's determination of her guilt in the 'cash-for-query' case. Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani Group.

"Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on website as per Lokpal Act and nor has CBI put out anything official. 'Sources' telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt," Moitra had said on X in November.

Moitra had also approached the Supreme Court, challenging her expulsion from the lower house of Parliament in connection with the 'cash-for-query' allegations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)